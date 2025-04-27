4/27 Sports Brief

Falcons say defensive coordinator Ulbrich’s son was responsible for prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible for a prank call made to NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders. The Falcons released a statement saying 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich “unintentionally” found Sanders’ phone number on an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and later made the prank call. The Falcons say Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or the prank call until after the fact. Jax Ulbrich posted a public apology on social media. Sanders, a standout quarterback from Colorado, was perhaps the draft’s biggest story as he had to wait until the fifth round before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He received the prank call while waiting.

Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarren Duran has received plenty of support from his Boston Red Sox teammates and others outside baseball since he revealed in a Netflix documentary that he attempted suicide three years ago. His openness has also exposed him to hecklers, though. Duran said a fan in the front row Sunday near the Red Sox dugout in Cleveland said “something inappropriate” to him after the All-Star left fielder flied out in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over the Guardians. Duran stayed on the top step of the dugout and glared at the fan as the inning played out. Moments later, the fan was removed from the stadium by security. After the game, the Guardians released a statement apologizing to the Red Sox and Duran.

Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie in a 5-way playoff

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Mao Saigo of Japan won the Chevron Championship on Sunday for her first major title, making a 3-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a five-way playoff. Saigo birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 2-under 74, leaving her tied with Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan. They finished at 7-under 281 at The Club at Carlton Woods. Saigo won on the 18th in the playoff after Yin and Jutanugarn had birdie tries lip out. Jutanugarn bogeyed the 18th in regulation after stubbing her third short only inches. The 23-year-old Saigo won for the first time on the LPGA Tour. She was the tour’s rookie of the year last season.

Andrew Novak finally finishes atop the leaderboard along with Ben Griffin at the Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shot a 1-under 71 in alternate-shot play Sunday to become first-time PGA Tour winners — by one stroke — at the Zurich Classic. They finished at 28-under 260 at the Pete Dye-designed TPC Louisiana and Novak finally broke through after a pair of top-three finishes this month — the last a playoff loss to Justin Thomas a week ago at the RBC Heritage. Play was delayed by weather for just over 90 minutes with Novak on Griffin on the eighth hole. Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were in contention through 12 holes, but fell to 12th — six shots behind — with three late bogeys.

Cindric gives Team Penske its first win of NASCAR season with victory at unusually calm Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Austin Cindric gave Team Penske its first NASCAR victory of the season by holding off a huge pack of challengers over the closing lap in a rare drama-free day at Talladega Superspeedway. Well, there was a tiny bit of drama: Penske teammate Joey Logano was livid following the end of Sunday’s second stage when Cindric didn’t push him and it allowed Toyota driver Bubba Wallace to win the stage. Didn’t matter to Cindric as he celebrated the third win of his Cup Series career and snapped a 30-race losing streak. The victory makes him the first Penske driver locked into the playoffs.