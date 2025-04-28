NBA Playoffs Sunday

The Indiana Pacers blow by the Milwaukee Bucks 129-103 and now have a 3-1 series lead.

Timberwolves push Lakers to edge of elimination with 116-113 comeback win behind Edwards’ 43 points

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels converted a three-point play with 39.5 seconds left for the lead and stole the ensuing inbounds pass from LeBron James in a rally by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers that put them up 3-1 in the series. Anthony Edwards had 43 points to lead Minnesota in scoring for the first time in this edition of the NBA playoffs. He drew a foul on James during a drive to the lane with 10 seconds left and hit both free throws. McDaniels rebounded the tying 3-point attempt by Austin Reaves at the buzzer.

Brunson scores 32, Towns adds 27, Knicks beat Pistons as Game 4 ends with missed foul call

DETROIT (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46.6 seconds left and finished with 27 points, Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 11 assists and New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double but missed two shots and turned the ball over in the final 1:07. Tim Hardaway Jr. shot a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, drawing some contact from New York’s Josh Hart that wasn’t called a foul, which the NBA acknowledged afterward was a mistake. Game 5 is Tuesday night in New York.

NBA acknowledges a foul that wasn’t called at end of Pistons-Knicks game

The NBA acknowledged shortly after the game ended that referees missed Detroit’s Tim Hardaway Jr. getting fouled by New York’s Josh Hart on the final play of the Pistons’ Game 4 matchup against the Knicks. It was a critical missed call: Detroit lost the game by a single point, 94-93. Hardaway’s 3-point shot officially came with 0.3 seconds remaining. Had the foul been called, he would have gone to the foul line for three free throws that could have given Detroit the lead.

Tatum and Brown pace Celtics past Magic 107-98 to take a 3-1 series lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Boston Celtics took a 3-1 lead in their NBA playoff series with a 107-98 win over the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 31 points. Kristaps Porzingis’ 19 points for the Celtics included a dunk of his own missed layup that put Boston ahead for good with 3:58 left. Game 5 of the best-of-7 first-round series will be played Tuesday night in Boston.

Bucks’ Lillard leaves Game 4 of Pacers series with injury to his lower left leg

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard left Game 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers after injuring his lower left in the first quarter. The seven-time all-NBA guard was helped off the court and into the locker room Sunday night. The Bucks announced he won’t return to the game. Lillard had missed the Bucks’ last 14 regular-season games and the first game of this series while dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard was taken off blood-thinning medication and cleared to resume full basketball activities at the end of the regular season.