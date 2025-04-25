Disney’s offering a big freebie for kids in 2026

Following the announcement of half-price kids tickets for summer 2025, Disney is now helping families save even more — this time on meals.

Starting in 2026, families booking a Walt Disney Travel Company package can get a free dining plan for kids ages 3 to 9.

To qualify, the package must include a stay at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel and a dining plan for each guest ages 10 and up.

Two dining plan options are available:

– Disney Dining Plan: Includes one Quick-Service meal, one Table-Service meal, one snack or nonalcoholic drink and one resort-refillable drink mug per night.

– Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan: Includes two Quick-Service meals, one snack or nonalcoholic drink and one resort-refillable drink mug per night.

The free kids dining offer builds on Disney’s recent push to make trips more budget-friendly for families, including summer deals like half-off tickets for kids on visits from May 27 to Sept. 20, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.