Wedding bells turn into police sirens after late bride caught speeding

Before she walked down the aisle, a bride was racing down the streets of Florida.

The unnamed bride was running late to the ceremony while being driven by a wedding guest when they were pulled over by the Port St. Lucie Police Department for going as fast as 105 mph.

Police pulled the speeding car over at about 2:42 p.m., 12 minutes after the wedding was supposed to start at 2:30 p.m. At that point, they were still about 10 miles away from the venue.

After the bride explained that she was on the way to her wedding, the officer let the two continue their journey, but not before giving the driver a mandatory court date.

“The old saying goes, rain on your wedding day is good luck,” Port St. Lucie’s Police Department says in a statement. “Well on this sunny day, the bride’s driver now has a mandatory court date in front of a judge after speeding trying to get the bride to her wedding which she was already late to.”

It continues, “This stop gives a whole new meaning to racing to the altar…not exactly the best way to start your wedding.”