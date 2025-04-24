NBA Playoff Wednesday

Golden State’s Jimmy Butler leaves game with pelvis contusion and his status for Game 3 is unknown

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Jimmy Butler sustained a pelvis contusion after taking a hard fall on a foul by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter and missed the rest of the Warriors’ 109-94 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Coach Steve Kerr said he wasn’t sure if Butler would be available for Game 3 on Saturday. He’s scheduled to have an MRI exam Thursday. Butler was injured when Thompson was pushed into his legs as he jumped to try and grab a rebound. Both players crashed to the court in the collision, but Butler stayed down longer than Thompson.

Jalen Green makes eight 3s with 38 points to help Rockets even series with 109-94 win over Warriors

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green made eight 3-pointers and scored 38 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 109-94 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a testy matchup to even the first-round Western Conference series at one game apiece. The seventh-seeded Warriors never led and played short-handed for most of the night after Jimmy Butler left with a pelvis contusion after a hard fall on a foul late in the first quarter. Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, rebounded from a flop in his playoff debut, when he scored just seven points on 3-of-15 shooting, with a dominant Game 2.

Jaylen Brown scores 36 as Celtics beat Magic 109-100 without Jayson Tatum

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis returned to the game after getting a bloody gash to the forehead and finished with 20 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 109-100 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Boston took a 2-0 series lead while playing without All-Star Jayson Tatum, who has a bone bruise in his right wrist and missed a playoff game for the first time in his career. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 32 points and nine rebounds. Franz Wagner scored 25 points. Game 3 is Friday night at Orlando.