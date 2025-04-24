US Senator Ron Wyden stops in The Dalles

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Oregon senior Senator Ron Wyden held a town hall meeting yesterday in the auditorium at The Dalles High School. Several hundred people turned out for the afternoon event, along with a more than a few high school students. The senator had a number of crowd-pleasing statements, including referring to tariffs as “a sales tax on everything.”

In response to a question about the lack of bipartisanship in Washington, he replied:

“You want some bipartisanship? Me, too. In a few days, Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky and I will go to the floor of the United States Senate. One Democrat, one Republican, and we will say we are united, we are together, and we want to roll back this Trump global tariff and save you guys’ farm. [applause]”

And when a woman in the audience expressed concern about the Secretary of Defense providing secret military operations plans not once, but twice to unauthorized people, Wyden said:

“The current Secretary of Defense has overstayed his welcome, and he should be fired if he doesn’t resign. [applause]”

But the high point of the event was when Wyden took a comment from a student.[name], who showed insight into the problem of low student test scores. By saying the right thing at the right time, he got an instant potentially life-changing offer from the Senator. The exchange went like this:

“Why don’t we just put you in charge of education here, and if I can get your phone number and you know, email, maybe you can be my champion in the Senate. Is that a deal?

Does it come with a salary? (big laugh)

This young man is really cool. What I can tell you young man, if you are really interested — how old are you?

I’m 18.

You’re old enough to be an intern, and you have an intern offer from me, right now! [applause and cheering]”

The good news for the student is that, yes, interns are paid a minimum of $19 an hour, and make a lot of valuable contacts.

Wyden also honored Dan Spatz, former newspaper editor, who worked for Columbia Gorge Community College and the City of The Dalles. He presented Spatz with a US flag that had flown over the Capitol.

And he made a commitment to come to The Dalles and do a ride-along with Meals on Wheels.

Yesterday’s visit was town hall number 1,111 for Wyden, who promised to hold a town hall in every one of Oregon’s counties every year. After leaving The Dalles, he was headed for Pendleton for town hall number 1,112.