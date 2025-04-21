The one with the embryos mix-up

An Australian in vitro fertilization clinic made a pretty big mistake when it accidentally transferred a patient’s embryo to a different woman, leading her to give birth to a stranger’s baby.

According to the Associated Press, Monash IVF discovered what it called a “human error” after the clinic found that birth parents had one extra embryo in storage than they were supposed to. That’s because the embryo that they used, staff discovered, was from an entirely different person that they had no relation to.

“All of us at Monash IVF are devastated and we apologize to everyone involved,” says CEO Michael Knaap. “We will continue to support the patients through this extremely distressing time.”

If this is what the Friends episode “The One with the Embryos” was about, we’d guess that it’d be a lot less funny.