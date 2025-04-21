McDonald’s customer’s efforts to procure extra ranch does not end well

A McDonald’s customer in Florida who tried to procure extra ranch on her own was not only denied dressing, but was also allegedly attacked.

According to the ﻿Miami Herald, the 17-year-old diner decided to go behind the counter to obtain her desired ranch when she felt employees were not helping her. That’s when 31-year-old Akeena Sampson allegedly stopped her by “choking her and taking her to the ground.”

Sampson has been charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

In this case, we don’t think anyone could say they were lovin’ it.