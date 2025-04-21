Mariners trade pitcher, Kracken fire Coach

Cubs acquire LHP Drew Pomeranz in a trade with the Mariners

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired Drew Pomeranz from the Seattle Mariners, putting another relief option in their minor league system. Chicago traded cash to Seattle for the 36-year-old Pomeranz, who hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2021. The team said the veteran left-hander would report to Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs are on top of the NL Central with a 14-10 record, but their bullpen is off to a shaky start. They have a 5.19 bullpen ERA going into Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with Seattle on March 27. He went 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA and two saves in nine appearances with Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle Kraken fire coach Dan Bylsma. Botterill to replace Francis as GM, AP source says

The Seattle Kraken have fired coach Dan Bylsma after just one season. The Kraken regressed after Bylsma took over for Dave Hakstol, who coached them for their first four seasons of existence and got them to the playoffs in 2023. Bylsma had been promoted from within after coaching the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds to back-to-back Calder Cup Finals before losing to Hershey. This was Bylsma’s third stint as an NHL head coach. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Seattle is also expected to move longtime general manager Ron Francis into another role and promote assistant Jason Botterill to replace him.