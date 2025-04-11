4/11 Sports Brief

Justin Rose stays in the Masters lead with some all-star company

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose is still in the lead at the Masters. He suddenly has a lot of all-star company around him. Rose managed a 71 and was one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy played bogey-free for a 66 to get back in the game. McIlroy and Corey Conners are two back. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler had his chances to catch up except for four bogeys in his round of 71. But he was in the group three behind going into the weekend. That weekend won’t include Brooks Koepka. He made quadruple bogey on the 18th and missed the cut.

Jokic wraps up triple-double average for season, 3rd NBA player to achieve that feat

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic will average a triple-double for the season, making the Denver star the third player in NBA history to pull off such a feat. It became statistically certain Friday night when Jokic got his fourth assist of Denver’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. That assist was his 700th of the season — so, even if he did get another before Sunday’s end of the regular season, which would be his 70th game, he was assured of averaging no worse than 10.0 assists. The other players to average a triple-double for a full season: Russell Westbrook, Jokic’s current Denver teammate, and Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Scottie Scheffler gets a break from an azalea, escapes a magnolia and trails by 3 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler’s Masters title defense took some unusual detours into the flora surrounding Augusta National’s ryegrass fairways and bentgrass greens Friday. He chipped in for birdie after an azalea bush spat out his ball over the back of the green at the par-3 12th. And he made bogey after leaving his drive under a magnolia tree on the par-4 18th. Scheffler shot a 1-under 71 and was 5 under through 36 holes, three strokes back of leader Justin Rose. Scheffler led by five shots at the midway point when he won his first Masters in 2022, and he was tied for the lead through 36 holes last year.

DeChambeau says YouTube channel experience could benefit him entering weekend at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau was a little skeptical when he first agreed to his own YouTube golf channel. Too intrusive? Too much work, he wondered? He didn’t realize at the time it would help restore his love for golf. He says the experiences he has been through filming the show have helped him remember how fun golf can be, while the show’s storylines have helped train his mind to focus on goals, like breaking 50 or setting a new course record. On Friday he shot 68 at the Masters, leaving him at 7-under 137 for the tournament and in the hunt for his first green jacket. He’s hoping the lessons he’s learned for YouTube golf will lead him to his third major championship.

Joe Flacco is returning to the Cleveland Browns on a 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco is heading back to Cleveland. The veteran NFL quarterback agreed to terms with the Browns on a one-year deal. Flacco won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023 after leading an inspiring late-season surge that carried the Browns to the playoffs. He spent last season in Indianapolis, throwing for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games, including a 2-4 mark as a starter. The 40-year-old Flacco joins a quarterback room that includes Kenny Pickett. Cleveland acquired the former first-round draft pick in a deal with Philadelphia in March.

Gabriel Landeskog suits up for AHL’s Colorado Eagles on Friday, 1st pro game in nearly 3 years

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog played in a professional game Friday night for the first time in nearly three years as he suited up with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. The longtime Colorado Avalanche captain is on loan to the Eagles as part of a conditioning assignment. He went through the morning skate and was given the green light to make his Eagles debut against the Henderson Silver Knights at Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado. Landeskog has been sidelined since he helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022 because of a knee injury and subsequent surgeries.

Knicks shrug off 0-8 record vs Cavaliers and Celtics, but know they don’t appear playoff-ready

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks aren’t worried about what their 0-8 record against Cleveland and Boston might mean in the playoffs. After all, they know the way they are playing now might not even be good enough to beat Detroit. The Knicks dropped their third straight game Friday night, blowing a 23-point lead against the Cavaliers and losing 108-102. New York (50-31) clinched the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference despite the loss, but isn’t looking playoff-ready. The Knicks went 0-4 against the top-seeded Cavaliers and defending champion Celtics. They were also 1-3 against the Pistons, the No. 6 seeds they will face first.

Michigan State forward Isaac Howard wins Hobey Baker award as college hockey’s top player

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michigan State junior forward Isaac Howard won the Hobey Baker award Friday as college hockey’s top player. The 21-year-old Howard led the nation in averaging 1.41 points per game and became the Spartans’ first player to win the award since goalie Ryan Miller in 2001, and third overall. Howard is from Hudson, Wisconsin, and was selected by Tampa Bay with the 31st pick in the 2022 draft. Howard finished fifth in the nation this season with 52 points. Boston College’s Jacob Fowler won the Mike Richter Award as goalie of the year. Boston University’s Cole Hutson, who led all freshmen with 46 points, was the Tim Taylor rookie of the year winner

Kelsie Whitmore is feeling ‘awesome’ as she tries out in Mexican Baseball League and learns Spanish

MEXICO CITY (AP) — When El Aguila de Veracruz called with an opportunity to tryout for a spot on their roster ahead of the start of the Mexican Baseball League, Kelsie Whitmore accepted but knew she needed to learn Spanish. Pronto. The 26-year-old Whitmore is a pitcher and an outfielder who was the first female player in an MLB-partnered league while suiting up for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League in 2022. A week ago, the American arrived at Veracruz, a port located on the Gulf of Mexico coast. She’s trying to become the first woman to play in the Mexican Baseball League.

Texas man suing Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed over December shooting at car lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Texas man who says Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed or his personal assistant shot at him while he was sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz in December is suing Sneed for at least $1 million. Christian Nshimiyimana filed a civil lawsuit in February in Dallas County Texas over the altercation in Carrollton, Texas. Much of what happened is redacted in the police report obtained by The Associated Press. Attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement Friday that Sneed and his accomplice were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting. The Titans say they are aware of the situation. Sneed’s agents didn’t immediately responded to messages.