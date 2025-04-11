Escaped mini horse finds new home with police officer

A miniature horse on the run has galloped into a new home.

According to CBS News, the mare, named April, had escaped from a Pennsylvania animal rescue organization, Horse Angels Rescue. She was eventually tracked down by Sgt. Ted Lewis of the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department and fell head-over-hoofs in love.

“We had a dog leash that we hooked onto her bridle and that was it,” Lewis says. “She just walked down the street with me like it was her daily job. When I met the horse, it was just a sweet, sweet horse.”

The bond between man and horse was so strong that Lewis decided to adopt April.

“We have some room at a farm that we’re associated with, and I just thought it would be a nice addition to our farm and our family to be able to give this little horse its forever home,” Lewis says.