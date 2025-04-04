Possible church miracle turns out to actually be bacteria

While Easter is coming up soon, a church in Indiana thought it might have another miracle on its hands.

According to The Associated Press, the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church discovered a piece of Communion wafer with mysterious red markings on it.

Instead of uncovering any message from on high, a biochemical analysis found that the marks were the result of “fungus and three different species of bacteria, all of which are commonly found on human hands.”

“Throughout the history of the Catholic Church, there have been well-documented miracles and apparitions, and each has been thoroughly and carefully reviewed,” the Archdiocese of Indianapolis says.

For now, the Church will just have to stick with the one Easter miracle, which is still a pretty good one.