Long-tailed cat and very short goat earn new world records

Animals are continuing to break world records that you probably didn’t even know were world records.

First, meet Mr. Pugsley Addams, a cat who lives in Mound, Minnesota, who now holds the Guinness title for longest tail on a domestic living cat.

Pugsley, who’s a gray Maine Coon, boasts a tail 18.5 inches long.

“The first time I took him to the vet, he walked in and said, ‘That is a REALLY long tail,'” says pet parent Amanda. “And I looked at it, really looked at it, and I thought…‘Yeah…it kind of is, isn’t it?'”

“So I told my kids, and of course their first reaction was to see if there was a current Guinness World Records title for that,” she continues. “And what do you know – there was, and to our shock, Pugsley beat it!”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the record book a pygmy goat from India named Karumbi has been named the SOAT: the shortest of all time.

Standing at just 1.4 feet tall and 1.1 feet long, Karumbi is officially the shortest living goat in the world.

Feel free to look disappointingly at your own, record-less pets.