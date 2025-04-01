Woman’s plan to hold onto parking spot without car doesn’t end well

Finding a parking spot in a crowded lot can be hard, especially if you don’t even have a car.

A Canadian woman in Winnipeg still tried to do just that — according to news outlet CBC, the woman decided to stand in a parking spot in an effort to save it for a family member who was en route.

Meanwhile, a third person pulled up in a vehicle and became upset with the woman who was blocking the spot with her not-car. When an ensuing argument did not resolve the situation, the driver decided to just park in the spot anyway, knocking the woman over and trapping her under the car’s front tires.

The runner-over was arrested for assault with a weapon and careless driving, while the ran-over suffered lower body injuries. She’s in stable condition.