Kangaroo hops through South Carolina after being sprung by goat

The animal kingdom united to help cause chaos in South Carolina.

The Horry County Police Department reports that it was called to address a kangaroo on the loose, sharing in an Instagram post, “KANGAROO CAPER WASN’T ON THE BINGO CARD.”

“This weekend, #HCPD’s 4th Precinct Patrol Division took part in keeping this pouch potato off the highway and coordinating a roo-union with his farm family,” the post continues. “You know how we say ‘no two days in Horry County are the same?’ Members of the jury, we present Exhibit K.”

As for how the hopping marsupial got loose, it was apparently an inside job. A woman who says she owns the kangaroo reports that goats on her farm knocked a door open, allowing it to jump free.

We assume Horry County will soon be renamed Hoppy County.