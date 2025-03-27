Consumers turn to potatoes, marshmallows and more egg alternatives for Easter decorations

From dying to decorating, Easter festivities are typically filled with eggs. This year, however, with consumers more conscious than ever about the price of eggs, some are looking to alternatives.

Although egg prices have dropped in recent days, partly due to a seasonal lack of demand, the USDA has reported it expects an uptick in demand once Easter arrives.

According to PAAS, the original Easter egg dye that has been around for 140 years, Americans purchase more than 16 million PAAS Easter egg kits each year.

“With the longer lead time and American’s [sic] strong tie to family values and traditions — 94% have said they would dye eggs this year — demand is forecasted to spike for eggs and Easter-related products,” the company told ABC News in an emailed statement.

This season, the company said it has already shipped 20% more Egg Dying Kits compared to last year, according to PAAS data.

“This further shows that firmly held traditions are resistant to fluctuations in commodity prices,” the company said.

But Easter festivities don’t have to crack under the potential price pressure: PAAS also shared some creative alternatives for what to dye instead of eggs if people want a more affordable option.

The food-safe dye kits make it easy to dye pretty much anything in place of an egg, while keeping the Easter tradition alive. Alternative options for dying include potatoes, marshmallows, pasta, which can be used to make Easter jewelry or garland, coffee filters and fabric.