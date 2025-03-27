Avast, ye founder of Pirate’s Booty! You will not be mayor of Sea Cliff, Long Island.

Robert Ehrlich, the creator of the puffed corn and rice snack, had declared that he was the rightful leader of the small village shortly before the mayoral election was set to begin. As The New York Times reports, Ehrlich claimed that a law allowed him and like-minded residents to dissolve the town, leaving him the de facto mayor.

However, voters chose otherwise. Instead of backing Ehrlich’s pirate-like mutiny, residents reelected their current captain, incumbent Elena Villafane, by a count of 1,064 to 62.

Ehrlich, meanwhile, still fancies himself the mayor of Sea Cliff, though perhaps he’s just suffering through a bout of scurvy.