Blobfish, redeemed: Former ‘world’s ugliest animal’ named New Zealand’s Fish of the Year

The tide has turned for the blobfish.

The deep-sea creature has fought back from being deemed the “world’s ugliest animal” to earn the title of New Zealand’s Fish of the Year.

The annual prize is presented by the Mountains to Sea Conversation Trust environmental organization, which declares, “Renowned for its unfortunate frown and decidedly squishy disposition when pulled from the depths, New Zealanders have shown they truly believe that blob is beautiful.”

We hope the blobfish proudly displays its “Fish of the Year” win on its name tag when it’s time for the high school reunion.