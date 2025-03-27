DMV experience made even more miserable by alleged appointment scalpers

First they came for concert tickets, then restaurant reservations. Now scalpers have reportedly set their eyes on the DMV.

According to ABC affiliate WLPG, the Miami-Dade tax collector’s office discovered what it says is an operation to book and hoard time slots for DMV appointments, then sell them to desperate motorists for up to $250 a pop.

“When you run the report, you see that one phone number makes like 100 appointments,” says tax collector Daniel Fernandez. “So we started looking into that, and the system red-flagged that.”

Fernandez hopes to make such activity illegal and punishable by a fine or even possibly jail time, which seems like an appropriate sentence for someone evil enough to make the DMV experience even more miserable.