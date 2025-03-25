Car wash sentence squashed by higher judge

Walmart shoplifters will no longer be working at the car wash, yeah.

As previously reported, Judge Jeffrey Clothier, of Michigan, had sentenced those caught stealing from a local Walmart to wash cars outside the store’s parking lot. However, according to The Associated Press, a higher judge, Chief Judge William Crawford II, has nixed the plan.

Crawford ruled that a judge of Clothier’s stature did not have the authority to institute such an “alternative punishment” without an approval from higher-ups.

“‘Walmart Washes’ will not be taking place as reported,” Crawford says.

Meanwhile, a “frustrated” Clothier says he still intends to find a “creative way” to address the shoplifting situation.

“I had 37 new Walmart theft offenses two days ago,” Clothier says. “In the last month, it’s been well over 100.”