China restaurant franchise refunding bills after teenagers use hotpot as different kind of pot

A restaurant chain in China is in figurative hot water after their literal hotpot was infiltrated by a liquid of indeterminant temperature.

As the BBC reports, the hotpot franchise Haidilao will be compensating diners in response to footage that surfaced online of two teenagers peeing into their broth while dining in a private room at a Shanghai location.

The teens, who were allegedly drunk, have since been detained.

“We fully understand that the distress caused to our customers by this incident cannot be fully compensated for by any means, but we will do our utmost to take responsibility,” Haidilao says in a statement.

Haidilao is refunding the bill for all diners who visited the location of the incident between Feb. 25 and March 8. Those customers will also receive 10 times the amount they paid in cash compensation.