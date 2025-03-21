Want to snuggle up with the Poop Blanket?

A woman in Vancouver is crocheting with all the colors of the wind. Sorry, that’s all the colors of breaking wind.

According to ﻿People, Kyra Biemans has been creating a blanket that tracks her bowel movements. Biemans, who has irritable bowel syndrome, chose a different color to represent how many times she poops each day.

For example, she uses blue for one poop, orange for three and pink for the rare six-poop day.

Biemans has been documenting the creation of her Poop Blanket on TikTok, as well as through an Excel spreadsheet.

“I haven’t received many DMs, but the majority of the comments have been very supportive and positive,” Biemans tells People. “There is an odd negative comment, but nothing worse than ‘some things don’t need to be online.'”

“I just think it’s pretty funny to be honest,” she continues. “I talk about my poop a lot in real life, and I think my partner and friends were starting to get annoyed. So, this is a very validating and needed experience.”

Sounds like the Snuggie has some competition.