Pizza delivery driver says see you later to alligator, hands pie to police officer

A police officer in Bradenton, Florida, briefly took on a second job as a pizza delivery man thanks to an alligator.

As the Bradenton Police Department shares, the officer was called to a neighborhood reporting the presence of an 8-foot gator. The reptile had taken up residence underneath a car belonging to a woman who had also recently ordered a pizza.

The delivery driver then arrived on the scene, completely unaware of the situation. Luckily, she was quickly informed before unknowingly walking straight into some very big and sharp teeth; she asked the police officer if he could deliver the pie instead.

The officer obliged and went to the back of the house as to avoid the gator, much to the confusion of the hungry homeowner who was not expecting a policeman to knock on her door.

Eventually the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived and safely took the alligator “away from the neighborhood (and Italian restaurants),” the Bradenton PD quips.