If you want to stay in Australia, leave the baby wombat alone

No matter how friend-shaped they may be, it’s always a good idea to leave wild animals alone.

Such is the lesson being learned by Sam Jones, an American influencer who, while in Australia, filmed a video of herself picking up and taking a baby wombat away from its mother.

The now-deleted video caught the attention of Australian officials, and the country’s Department of Home Affairs confirmed to ABC News that it is reviewing Jones’ visa.

Wombats are a protected species Down Under, and Jones’ actions could potentially violate Australian animal cruelty laws.

“People need to respect these animals, admire them from a distance, but don’t go up to try to get close pictures,” wildlife expert Ron Magill tells ABC News. “Don’t try to pet one. Don’t try to get a baby.”

Jones has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment, presumably because she’s currently being haunted by the ghost of Steve Irwin.