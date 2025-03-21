AKC reveals top 3 most popular dog breeds of 2024

The French bulldog is the American Kennel Club’s top dog for the third straight year.

The AKC announced the top three dog breeds are French bulldogs, Labrador retrievers and golden retrievers.

French bulldogs, which were named top dog for 2022 and 2023, returned to the head of the pack for the past year, according to the AKC.

“I think, one, they’re adorable … but also, I think as we do smaller living, and more people live in apartments, they’re highly adaptable. They’re good in small spaces,” Brandi Hunter Munden, AKC’s vice president of public relations and communications, told ABC’s Good Morning America.

In addition to Frenchies, Munden said golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers are well-liked for their personable traits.

“Goldens, we’ve all grown up with them. We see them all the time. They’re highly adaptable. They’re great with families,” Munden continued. “They’re going to go as much as you want to go, and that’s really important to a lot of families, that they’re great with kids and they’re very gentle. They also do very well with service dogs.”

Like their counterparts in the retriever family, medium-size Labrador retrievers are also friendly and affectionate companions.

“As for labs, labs are energetic. Again, they’re part of the fabric of who we are,” said Munden. “They are a lot of fun, they love to hike, they love to run, and they also love to cuddle, which is probably No. 1 on most people’s lists.”