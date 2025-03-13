Sam Darnold hopes to ‘do something very, very special’ as Seahawks’ new QB

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith, Sam Darnold saw his opening.

The Seahawks introduced Darnold on Thursday after he signed a three-year deal he agreed to earlier in the week. The contract is worth $100.5 million, and Darnold will make $37.5 million this season.

“Obviously heard the Geno news, when that broke I knew that this could potentially be a spot for me,” said Darnold, who wore an unbuttoned flannel shirt to his introductory news conference.

Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. He threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season for the Seahawks, who missed the playoffs.

The 27-year-old Darnold reunites with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The two worked together in 2023, when Darnold backed up Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think we have an opportunity to do something very, very special here, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work — and we know that going in,” Darnold said. “Very excited to take this one day at a time, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to put my head down and go to work.”

The Seahawks are the fifth team for Darnold, who was drafted third overall out of Southern California by the New York Jets in 2018 but struggled during three seasons with the Jets and two with Carolina. After pulling backup duty with the Niners, he had a breakthrough in his only season with Minnesota, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 TDs while posting a 102.5 passer rating and leading the Vikings to 14 wins.

“The thing about Sam that really sticks out is he’s an A-plus teammate,” said Kubiak, who was the Niners’ passing coordinator when Darnold was there. “He elevates those around him and guys he plays with respect him because your best players are your hardest workers, that’s what you really strive for. It’s what you want as a coach and Sam has that in spades.”

Darnold will be the centerpiece of a new-look offense after the departures of Smith and receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 100 catches in 2024, should be Darnold’s top target.

Darnold has a strong arm and the confidence to fit throws into tight windows. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell harnessed Darnold’s aggressiveness, and the Seahawks hope to do the same.

“You definitely feel Sam’s presence, poise, competitiveness, accuracy, the downfield threat, that’s certainly a part of it,” Seattle coach Mike McDonald said. “Then to be able to run the show operationally, Sam can do it with the best of them, as well.”

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2019, went to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A fan favorite, Metcalf expressed his gratitude to Seattle in an Instagram post.

“From the city to the organization to the 12s — you’ve been more than just a fanbase. You’ve been family. You’ve given me so much, including the chance to play the game I love alongside some incredible men who will forever be my brothers. To my teammates — you’ve pushed me, believed in me, and let me be me both on and off the field…much love always,” Metcalf wrote.

In other moves, the Seahawks signed veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal. He played in eight games last season with the Saints, with 17 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks also added longtime Dallas Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence on a reported three-year deal. A four-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence played just four games last season because of a right foot injury. Over 11 seasons, he has 61 1/2 sacks.

Seattle also signed offensive lineman Josh Jones on Thursday.

___