Horse tail-puller pulled into police custody

While pinning the tail on a donkey is a perfectly acceptable game, pulling a horse’s tail is not.

One woman apparently decided to test that pretty hard-and-fast rule at California’s Ocean View Stables and found out that you really shouldn’t do that.

According to a Facebook post by Ocean View Stables, a family was taking their children for a pony ride when the horse carrying one of the kids got spooked, causing him to fall. Upon reviewing the footage that the family shot of the incident, employees saw that a woman had pulled the horse’s tail, understandably freaking it out.

Ocean View adds that a police report was filed and the woman was arrested.