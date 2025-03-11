Bank error in your favor, collect $81 trillion

The game of Monopoly may not always accurately reflect real-world finances, but it might’ve been onto to something with that bank error card.

According to Financial Times, a Citigroup client was mistakenly credited with a whopping $81 trillion into their account. The bank had actually meant to transfer a paltry $280, which, if our math is correct, is way, way less than $81,000, let alone $81 trillion.

The blunder was reportedly missed by two employees before a third caught it about 90 minutes later. In a statement, Citigroup says, “Detective controls promptly identified the inputting error between two Citi ledger accounts and we reversed the entry.”

In the end, Citi didn’t lose any money, but it only seems fair that the heroic employee who noticed the error get a raise.