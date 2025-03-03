The Oregon Department of Energy received a Notice of Intent to File an Application for a Site Certificate for the Deschutes Solar and Battery Energy Storage System Facility

The Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) received a Notice of Intent to File an Application for a Site Certificate (NOI) for the Deschutes Solar and Battery Energy Storage System Facility.

ODOE is now accepting public comments on the NOI. Comments are encouraged to help ODOE and the applicant identify issues and concerns early in the process. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), April 25, 2025, to be considered in the development of the Project Order.

You can submit comment here: https://bit.ly/3DfG6Oc

Written comments may be submitted in writing by mail, e-mail, or by fax. Please send comments to:

Oregon Department of Energy

ATTN: Kathleen Sloan, Senior Siting Analyst

550 Capitol Street NE

Salem, OR 97301

Phone: (971) 701-4913

Fax: (503) 373-7806

Email: [email protected]

The Department will host an online public informational meeting in the vicinity of the project to provide an additional opportunity for the public to provide comments and ask ODOE and the applicant questions about the proposed facility and review process.

The informational meeting will be held at the Maupin Civic Center on March 27, 2025. An in-person meet and greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. PT; presentations and the online webinar will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT. Details on how to attend or participate in the meeting are provided in the Public Notice available on the project webpage:

https://bit.ly/3F2XqGH