2/28 Sports Brief

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits HR in 1st spring at-bat following offseason shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run in his first spring training plate appearance following offseason shoulder surgery. Batting in the leadoff spot, Ohtani worked a full count against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi before driving a fastball to the opposite field, easily clearing the left field wall. A packed crowd at Camelback Ranch roared in approval and it’s another sign that the Japanese star could have another big season. The 30-year-old was taking at-bats against big league competition for the first time since he had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Cavaliers’ comeback win over Celtics give them confidence they can compete with defending champs

BOSTON (AP) — With Celtics fans in a frenzy throughout TD Garden after the Boston Celtics blitzed to a 25-3 lead over the Cavaliers in the final matchup of Eastern Conference frontrunners, Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell didn’t panic. He actually was in a calm place. What followed was three quarters of frenetic basketball that concluded with 41 points by Mitchell and a breakout night by teammate Evan Mobley that added up to a 123-116 win and a ninth straight victory by the Cavs team that earned a season split with a Celtics team they could very well see in the playoffs.

Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season for treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season, with the Philadelphia 76ers saying he is “medically unable to play” and will focus on treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee. Embiid was already set to miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State. But the 76ers said there will be no more games for the All-Star center in 2024-25. They said in a statement they would “continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.” One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday’s game.

QB Matthew Stafford gets a restructured contract and agrees to stay with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is staying with the Los Angeles Rams under a restructured contract. The Rams’ announcement ends weeks of speculation about the Super Bowl winner’s future. The 37-year-old Stafford had two years left on the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2022, shortly after leading Los Angeles to a championship in his first season with the team. But his $27 million salary for the upcoming season was significantly less than the compensation for most quarterbacks of Stafford’s stature, and the deal had only $4 million in guaranteed money remaining.

Auburn’s Hugh Freeze expected to make a full recovery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn says coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer. The Tigers say the 55-year-old Freeze is expected to make a full recovery and will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities while undergoing treatment. Freeze is 11-14 in two seasons at Auburn, including 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers begin spring practice March 25, looking for improvement after finishing 5-7 last season and missing a bowl.

USA Swimming says Delaware AD Chrissi Rawak will not assume role as CEO and president

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming’s board of governors said Friday night that Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak will not assume the role as CEO and president because of “unforeseen personal circumstances that we learned about late this week.” USA Swimming made the move nine days after announcing Rawak’s hiring. The governing body said Shana Ferguson remains interim CEO. Rawak was set to fill the spot previously held by Tim Hinchey, who left last year shortly after the Paris Games. Before Delaware, Rawak was an executive in the Michigan athletic department. She also was on the Michigan swimming and diving team and served as an assistant coach for the program from 1992-97.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suspended 1 game by NBA after picking up 16th technical foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards, who vowed last month that he wouldn’t get any more technicals, was called for two of them Thursday night and automatically ejected. He will sit out Friday when the Timberwolves visit the Utah Jazz. NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

The world’s most famous sled dog race is longer than ever. Here’s a look at Iditarod, by the numbers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The world’s most famous sled dog race will have its longest course ever this year. A lack of snow north of the Alaska Range has forced a new route, increasing the race mileage by more than 100 miles. A stretch of barren ground also forced the official start of the race to Fairbanks. The parade-like ceremonial start is Saturday in Anchorage. The official start of the race was delayed by a day, until Monday, so mushers and die-hard fans can drive the 360 miles from Anchorage to Fairbanks for the start. The winner is expected in about 10 days in the old Gold Rush town of Nome, 1,128 miles away.

Knapp goes from a 59 to a 70 but still has the lead in the Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp still has the lead at the Cognizant Classic even though it felt like a tough day at the office. That’s what happens when a player is trying to follow an opening round of 59. Knapp went 10 holes without a birdie and made a double bogey with a tee shot into the water. But he birdied his last hole for a 70 and was one shot clear of Matthieu Pavon. The only winner Friday was Luke Clanton. The junior at Florida State shot 66 to easily make the cut. That gives him a PGA Tour card this summer.