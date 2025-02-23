The top spring break destinations for 2025

Spring break is just around the corner, which means plenty of people will be looking to get away for some fun and relaxation. So, where is everyone going?

According to Expedia, the most popular U.S. destination for spring break this year is Orlando, followed by Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Cancun is the top international destination, followed by Tokyo and Punta Cana.

But like most things these days, folks should expect to pay more for their spring break vacation this year. Hopper reports that the average plane ticket for March and April will set folks back $280, which is up 4% from last year, although airfare will be even higher for trips around Passover and Easter, where prices will be 33% higher than earlier in March.

And if you don’t want to spend even more, Hopper suggests booking flights no later than the week of Feb. 24 for March travel or booking within the next three to six weeks for April.

As for hotels, spring breakers should expect to spend, on average, about $260 a night, with hotel prices 22% higher for Friday and Saturday nights. They are also expected to be higher for Passover and Easter weekends.