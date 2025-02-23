104-year-old woman celebrates birthday with trip to jail

While spending your birthday in jail sounds like the title to an outlaw country song, it was a voluntary choice for a 104-year-old woman.

The centenarian, named Loretta, showed up to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Geneseo, New York, on her big day with a simple request.

“She ‘wanted to see the inside of our Jail’ because she has never been to Jail before,” the LCSO writes in a Facebook post.

If Loretta had been sent to the slammer under non-birthday circumstances, she probably wouldn’t tell anybody what she was in for. When asked by the sheriff about the “secret to living a long life,” her answer was to “Mind your business!”

“Loretta had a great time touring our Jail facility and we are so glad that we were able to make her birthday wishes come true!” the post concludes. “Thank you for all the laughs today and for being a great sport!”