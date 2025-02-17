The All-Star break is almost over. It’s time for the stretch run toward the NBA playoffs

The trade deadline is gone. The All-Star break is ending. Luka Doncic is with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Butler is with the Golden State Warriors. Anthony Davis is with the Dallas Mavericks, though it’s unknown when he’ll play again. The dust has settled. It’s time for the stretch run. Every club has between 26 and 30 games remaining in this sprint to the April 13 finish line. And teams will point to recent history as proof that getting into the playoffs means anything can happen: No. 5, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 seeds have made their way to the conference finals in the last two years.