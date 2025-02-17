Judge disagrees with Soto’s conclusion that Mets have better chance for titles than Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge naturally takes issue with Juan Soto’s conclusion that the New York Mets have a better chance to win World Series titles than the Yankees. Soto left the Yankees as a free agent in December for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, turning down the Yankees’ $760 million, 16-year offer. Judge says: “That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him.” The Yankees captain adds, “We’re going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”