PSA: Smoking weed doesn’t allow you to dodge bullets

Smoking pot can do a lot of things, but it can’t turn you into Neo from ﻿The Matrix﻿.

Salt Lake City’s ABC4 reports that 23-year-old Ashton Jonathan Mann allegedly shot and killed his friend, who’d claimed that he could dodge bullets.

According to police, Mann said that he and the victim were smoking marijuana and began talking about guns. They then allegedly brought out two handguns as Mann’s friend insisted he was able to “jump out of the way to prove he could move before the trigger was pulled.”

Mann allegedly fired the gun and struck the victim in the chest. He then called 911 and reportedly aided his friend while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Mann has been charged with manslaughter and a felony gun charge.