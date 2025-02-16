A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it’s all captured on camera

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off Chilean Patagonia before quickly releasing him unharmed. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral as one of the most remarkable footage in Chile in recent years. Adrián Simancas was kayaking on Saturday with his father, Dell, when the massive whale suddenly surfaced, trapping the young man and his yellow kayak in its mouth for a few seconds before letting him go. Dell, just meters away, captured the moment on video, which quickly has become one of the most striking and terrifying images in Chile in recent years.