Bakery owner in New England says he was offended over town’s decision against pastry painting

February 16, 2025

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire bakery owner has tesified that his excitement about displaying a painting by high school students of giant pastries quickly turned to annoyance after a zoning code officer told him it was a sign that had to be changed or removed. Sean Young said in federal court Friday that it’s a mural and was never intended to be a sign. He sued the town of Conway in 2023, saying his free speech rights were violated The town says the painting of a mountain range of pastries advertises what’s inside his business and therefore is a sign. Under its code, it’s too big. A judge has given lawyers time to file additional briefs before reaching a verdict.