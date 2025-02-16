2/16 Sports Brief

Ludvig Aberg rallies down the stretch at Torrey Pines to win the Genesis Invitational

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ludvig Aberg left Torrey Pines feeling as bad as possible with a stomach bug that caused him to lose 10 pounds. He returned three weeks later as a winner. The Swede birdied four of the last six holes for a 66 to track down Maverick McNealy and win the Genesis Invitational. The tournament normally is held at Riviera but moved to Torrey Pines because of the LA wildfires. Torrey had everything in place from the Farmers Insurance Open last month. McNealy shot 64 and had a three-shot lead until Aberg rallied. Scottie Scheffler shot 66 and tied for third.

Tiger Woods expects golf to ‘heal quickly’ when PGA Tour gets deal with Saudis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods says golf is in a positive place when it comes to negotiating with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He expects the game to heal quickly when they get a deal. Woods was at Torrey Pines for his duties as tournament host of the Genesis Invitational. He’s part of the negotiations between the tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Woods says a deal will get the game going in the right direction. He says the fans want to see all the best players competing against each other and the plan is to make that happen.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is uncertain for opening day because of tendinitis in both elbows

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is uncertain for opening day because of chronic tendinitis in both elbows. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement as position players reported ahead of the first full-squad workout Monday. Asked whether it could impact Stanton’s availability for the March 27 opener against Milwaukee, Boone responded: “Tough to say.” In addition, outfielder Trent Grisham pulled a hamstring a few weeks ago in training but is running at close to full speed.

Nolan Arenado reports to camp after the Cardinals tried to trade him in the offseason

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, showing up to play for a team that tried to trade him. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner is coming off a season that was not up to his standards, hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. Arenado is owed $74 million for the next three seasons. The Cardinals could not move him and his contract, which gives Arenado a full no-trade provision. He said there were about five teams he would consider going to, noting he would have to pick up his family and move them and that “it has to be something that is worth it.”

Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes scores NCAA Division I freshman record 55 points in win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes scored a Division I women’s freshman record 55 points in a 98-88 overtime victory over Auburn. Blakes, a 5-foot-8 guard who is averaging 21.8 points, shot 15 for 28 from the field with two 3-pointers and made 23 of 24 free throws. She broke the record set by Elena Delle Donne, who scored 54 as a redshirt freshman at Delaware in a 2010 loss to James Madison. Blakes scored her 55th point from the foul line with 17 seconds left in OT. She then missed her next free throw, the only miss in 24 attempts. She scored 11 of her points in overtime.

Azzi Fudd helps No. 7 UConn end No. 4 South Carolina’s 71-game home win streak with 87-58 rout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 28 points and No. 7 UConn ended No. 4 South Carolina’s 71-game home winning streak with an 87-58 victory Sunday. Sarah Strong added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (24-3), who had lost their past four to the Gamecocks. Paige Bueckers had 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as UConn took control late in the opening quarter and was up by 22 points by halftime. Uncharacteristically, defending champion South Carolina could not respond and lost for the first time at home since North Carolina State beat the Gamecocks 54-46 on Dec. 3, 2020. That ended the fourth longest home winning streak ever in women’s Division I basketball history. Joyce Edwards had 17 points to lead South Carolina (23-3)