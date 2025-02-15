No. 1 Auburn edges No. 2 Alabama in a showdown of top-ranked teams; a rematch is set for March 8

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Auburn and Alabama had never played as top-10 teams. On Saturday, the Tigers and Crimson Tide squared off as the top teams in the country — and didn’t disappoint. No. 1 Auburn went on the road and beat No. 2 Alabama 94-85 in the historic matchup of in-state rivals. And a rematch of the top-rated teams might be coming shortly, because they meet again at Auburn on March 8. And, they might not be done then — they could face off in the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments.

No. 11 Michigan State beats Illinois 79-65; Izzo passes Knight in Big Ten coaching victories

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jaxson Kohler had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Tre Holloman scored 14 points and No. 11 Michigan State rallied to beat Illinois 79-65 and giving the Spartans’ Tom Izzo the most conference wins in Big Ten history. Izzo moved past late Indiana coach Bobby Knight with his record 354th conference victory. Jase Richardson contributed 11 points and Coen Carr had 10 for the Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), who outscored Illinois 42-24 in the second half. Morez Johnson Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis each scored 17 points for Illinois (19-7, 9-7), who missed their last 18 shots over the final 8 1/2 minutes.