NBA All Star Weekend & NBA News

Mac McClung pulls off 1st NBA dunk contest three-peat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mac McClung pulled off four perfect dunks for an unprecedented NBA dunk contest three-peat. The G League star and dunk maven put on a remarkable show at NBA All-Star Saturday night by recording perfect scores of 50 on all four of his jaw-dropping, creative dunks to become the first player to win three straight dunk contests. Nate Robinson is the only other player to win the dunk contest three times, taking it in 2006 and then repeating in 2009-10.

Adam Silver was surprised about the Doncic-Davis trade, urges angry Mavs fans to keep faith

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has a message to those Dallas Mavericks fans who are still angry, two weeks later: He feels your pain. That said, he’s also sure that the Mavericks believe that their decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis was — in their minds, at least — the best possible move for the franchise. Silver, in his annual address at All-Star weekend on Saturday, said he had no advance word that the trade was looming and that he was surprised like everyone else. He also said he wasn’t going to second-guess Dallas’ decision.

Victor Wembanyama thought he had a time-saving idea; the NBA DQ’ed him and Chris Paul anyway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul made history on All-Star Saturday night. The wrong type of history, that is. The San Antonio teammates were disqualified from the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night because their shot attempts during the event were not “valid,” as the rules required. And afterward, all everyone wanted to know was who came up with the plan.

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — This will be an actual All-Star matchup. On one side, there’s a team with 86 combined All-Star selections, $2.7 billion in on-court earnings and where every single player on the team is either an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, or both. On the other, there’s a bunch of young guys without much in the way of resumes yet. Welcome to the reimagined NBA All-Star Game, a single-elimination mini-tournament: four teams of eight players, three games, first to 40 points wins and a David vs. Goliath element thrown in there for good measure. It happens Sunday night in San Francisco, the NBA’s latest way of trying to make the midseason showcase event competitive again.