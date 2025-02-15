Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani throws 1st BP of spring training, taking a step toward possibly pitching

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani threw his first bullpen of spring training on Saturday, taking a step toward possibly pitching for the first time since 2023. The reigning World Series champion and National League MVP has not pitched in the big leagues since he was with the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 23, 2023. The right-hander later had elbow surgery that limited him to a hitting role during his first season with the Dodgers in 2024. The Dodgers have ruled out Ohtani as a pitching option in Tokyo when they open the season next month against the Chicago Cubs.