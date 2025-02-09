Pittsburgh employee’s day interrupted by exploding toilet

A toilet really did a number on a Pittsburgh city employee, and we’re not talking about number 1 or number 2.

According to WPXI, the employee was injured when a toilet in a government building exploded due to a failed plumbing fixture.

“The employee is currently recovering from minor, non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital,” a statement from the city reads.

If you’ve ever been in a bathroom where it looks something exploded in there, you can be thankful that at least something didn’t literally explode.