2/09 Sports Brief

Jets tell Aaron Rodgers they’re ‘moving on’ from the QB for next season, report says

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether to continue his playing career. If he does, it appears it won’t be with the New York Jets. The team has told the 41-year-old quarterback it is “moving on from him,” Fox Sports reported Sunday. Rodgers said toward the end of the Jets’ 5-12 season he was undecided on his playing future and wanted to take a mental break. There was also uncertainty as to whether the Jets would even want to move forward with Rodgers. The Jets recently hired general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, and owner Woody Johnson said at their introductory news conference on Jan. 27 the new regime would have the final say in that decision.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has permission to seek a trade, AP source says

The San Francisco 49ers have given receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made it public. ESPN first reported that Samuel and his agent had permission to pursue a possible trade after Samuel originally made the request in a season-ending meeting with coach Kyle Shanahan. Samuel’s production has dropped after he signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension through the 2025 season.

Heat officially welcome Wiggins, Mitchell and Anderson to the team after last week’s Butler trade

MIAMI (AP) — Things rarely happen in the NBA at 8:57 a.m. on a Sunday. But that was the moment when Miami’s newest acquisitions — Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson — walked into the Heat interview room for the first time. The reason was simple: There’s a lot of work to do. With team president Pat Riley offering the official greeting, the three new Heat players who landed in Miami as part of Jimmy Butler’s trade to Golden State last week practiced with the team for the first time Sunday. All could make their Heat debuts Monday, when Miami plays host to the Boston Celtics.

Randy Moss makes an emotional return to the ESPN set following his cancer treatment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hall of Famer Randy Moss made an emotional return to ESPN’s NFL coverage of the Super Bowl two months after he took a leave from his job to get treated for cancer. Moss was back on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” before Kansas City took on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. He was greeted with a video that included messages from Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Justin Jefferson, Kevin Garnett and several other big names welcoming him back to ESPN’s set. Moss was moved to tears by the video before getting on with his job of analyzing the Super Bowl.

Hornets sign F Moussa Diabate to contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have signed forward Moussa Diabate to a multiyear contract. Terms of the deal were not released. Diabate has started five games and played in 42 this season and is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, field goal percentage and minutes. He’s third third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per 36 minutes. Diabate was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft from Michigan. He spent his first two professional campaigns with the Clippers before signing a two-way contract with the Hornets on July 31.