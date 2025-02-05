That’s ruff: Chinese corgi police dog denied year-end bonus

If you didn’t end 2024 with the bonus you knew you deserved, then you and Fuzai, the Chinese police dog, have something in common.

Fuzai is 1-year-old corgi who, according to the South China Morning Post, helps with explosive detection for police in the city of Weifang. However, despite clearly earning unlimited pets and treats for being the most adorable little guy, Fuzai’s year-end review did not receive full marks.

In a video posted by an account operated by the Weifang Public Security Bureau, an officer presents Fuzai with a red flower toy and a can of snacks. The office then tells Fuzai that they’re docking the snack can for misbehavior, including “being fatigued in the workplace” and peeing in a dog bed.

Before you volunteer to give up your own bonuses to the bestest pup, a follow-up video assured that Fuzai received plenty of treats in his Lunar New Year gift package.