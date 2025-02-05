Fashion police: 1,000-pound Birkin bag gets escort through Florida streets

Imagine telling your boss you were late to work because a giant purse was holding up traffic.

Such was the possible scenario for residents of West Palm Beach, Florida, whose commute was interrupted by a police escort for a 19-foot high, 1,000-lb. sculpture of a Birkin bag.

According to the New York Post, the piece was designed by an artist named GEO, and was protected by a cop convoy on its way to be shown at the Art Palm Beach art fair. Its journey started in New York City, and it was transported to Florida in three pieces across multiple vehicles.

If, like Shaboozey, your baby wants a Birkin, even the non-1,000-lb. versions are hard to come by. According to the Post, the extremely coveted bags go for about $9,000 at face value, and tens of thousands on the secondary market.