2/05 Sports Brief

Pete Alonso stays with Mets, agreeing to $54 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that first baseman Pete Alonso is staying with the New York Mets, agreeing to a $54 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Alonso gets a $10 million signing bonus and gets salaries of $20 million this year and $24 million in 2026. He can opt out after the 2025 season to become a free agent again. New York also offered a $71 million, three-year deal with salaries of $27 million in 2025 and $22 million in each of the following two seasons, with the ability to opt out after each of the first two years, the person said.

Trump signs executive order intended to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designed to prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s sports. The order gives federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth. It is the latest aggressive shift by the Republican president’s second administration in how the government views transgender people and their rights. Trump has already ordered the government to define sex as only male or female.

Trump administration plans to pressure the IOC to come up with a uniform transgender athlete ban

President Donald Trump is ready to take his fight against transgender athletes to the International Olympic Committee. Trump wants the IOC to “change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject” ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Trump made the remarks while signing an executive order designed to keep men out of women’s sports. The order empowers both the office of the Secretary of State and the Department of Homeland Security to take steps to attempt to prevent international transgender female athletes from competing in the United States.

Deion Sanders says he “couldn’t coach pro ball” in a recent episode of his television series

DENVER (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders said in a segment of his new television series that he “couldn’t coach pro ball.” In his show, “We Got Time Today” that streams on Tubi, Sanders chatted with former Dallas Cowboys teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Troy Aikman about an array of topics. They reminisced about their Super Bowl experience and touched on Sanders’ chat with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones concerning the Dallas head coaching vacancy. The team ended up hiring Brian Schottenheimer. Sanders pointed out the differences at practices from their time to now.

Fox enjoys successful debut with Spurs as Wembanyama’s point guard in win over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had a quick description of his first game as the point guard for 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama. Fox said the big San Antonio center is “different” and “special.” It was a winning combination in Fox’s debut with the Spurs. Fox scored 24 points and matched his season high with 13 assists and Wembanyama’s go-ahead free throw with 2.4 seconds remaining gave the Spurs a 126-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Fox was acquired by San Antonio from Sacramento in a three-team trade Sunday. Fox fit in quickly with his new team.

Wizards trading Valanciunas to the Kings for Cissoko and 2 2nd-round draft picks

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and second-round draft picks in 2028 and 2029. The Wizards announced the trade Wednesday night. The Kings just acquired the 6-foot-6 Cissoko from San Antonio in the three-team deal that sent De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento. The 32-year-old Valanciunas is averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds this season despite playing a career-low 20.1 minutes per game.

Bucks are adding Kyle Kuzma and sending Khris Middleton to the Wizards in a trade, AP source says

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards and getting Kyle Kuzma back in the deal, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. A.J. Johnson goes from the Bucks to the Wizards and Patrick Baldwin goes from the Wizards to the Bucks, along with a future pick swap and some second-round draft capital, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had yet to receive league approval. The move first reported by ESPN, came one day before Thursday’s 3 p.m. Eastern trade deadline in the NBA.

Super Bowl secondary-ticket prices high but much less than last year’s game

Prices on the secondary-ticket market for Sunday’s Super Bowl in New Orleans are much less than last year’s big game and declining. But they are still high by historical standards. The average price for the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game at TickPick was $6,552 as of Tuesday. If that amount holds, it would be that website’s third highest for a Super Bowl. Last year’s game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was the highest with an average price at that site of $9,136.