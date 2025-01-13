Yeah, you’re likely on your phone too much, but you’re certainly not alone

It’s probably safe to say a lot of us realize we spend too much time on our phones, and a new cellphone study by Reviews.org seems to slap a thumbs-up emoji on that notion.

The survey of 1,000 Americans found we check our phones an average of 205 times a day, up considerably from 144 times in 2023.

Eighty-one percent of us start within 10 minutes of waking up, while 51% of us even sleep with our devices.

Forty-three percent of those surveyed admit they’re full-on addicted, with 66% even copping to using their phones in the loo.

Thirty-eight percent can’t even step away on a date, which is interestingly the same number who are on their devices at work. Twenty-seven percent use their phones when behind the wheel.

As you might expect, the youngest of us seem to be staring at our screens the most. Generation Z and millennials clock more than six hours daily, while Generation X comes in around five hours.

Baby boomers get in about three hours, while even the oldest Americans are still on the phone more than an hour a day.