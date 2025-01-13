Chestnuts: more than just a Christmas song lyric

A pair of New Yorkers are hoping to restore chestnuts to their former glory as an actual food instead of just a lyric in a classic Christmas song.

The Great Chestnut Experiment was founded by Sasha Sherman and Will Canine and, as the former tells Pix11, aims to “bring chestnuts back into New York culture.”

“Chestnuts were once an abundant crop in New York,” Sherman says. “They were wiped out by a blight, so at the Chestnut Experiment, our goal is to bring them back into the heart of culture so we can plant more trees.”

Sample chestnut-based treats include brownies, chestnuts in a cone and even a Chesnog beverage.

Maybe once chestnuts are officially back, we can focus on the return of figgy pudding.