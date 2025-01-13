This street has bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S

Like a first-place racer in Mario Kart, someone is leaving bananas on the streets of England.

According to ﻿The Guardian, residents of Nottinghamshire remain perplexed as plates of whole peeled bananas continue to mysteriously pop up on corners in their neighborhood.

“I think it has been happening for at least a year. I see them all the time, it’s difficult to remember exactly when,” says local Claire Fenwick. “I’ve never seen anyone leaving them. They could be for animals but I’ve never seen a peck taken out of them.”

“My friend will message me to say, ‘Oh, the bananas are back today,'” Fenwick adds. “But we have no idea where they’re coming from, or who is doing it.”

Along with the animal food theory, others guess that the bananas might have some religious meaning.

“It’s quite strange,” adds James Oviedo, another resident. “There’s always a big bunch of them peeled on the plate and they always appear to be drizzled with what seems to be honey.”

Whatever the reason, some would like the bananas to stop. A sign placed at the usual banana corner has been set up reading, “Please, respectfully, no more bananas! The uncollected plates and rotting bananas leave such a mess.”

At the very least, we’d guess the banana culprit ain’t no Hollaback Girl.