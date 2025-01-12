Irish OL Anthonie Knapp won’t play in CFP championship game; Buckeyes CB Denzel Burke good to go

Notre Dame’s Anthonie Knapp has been ruled out of the College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State with an ankle injury. Coach Marcus Freeman said Sunday that Rocco Spindler is on track to play. The Buckeyes’ Denzel Burke will be available after dealing with what coach Ryan Day called an upper extrimity issue. Knapp and Spindler were hurt in the second quarter of the Irish’s semifinal win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl. Burke missed the second half of the Cotton Bowl against Texas.